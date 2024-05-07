UAE President receives condolences from Pakistan Prime Minister

The attraction's visitor numbers in 2024 are set to surpass last year’s record figures
President Sheikh Mohamed today received a phone call from Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to him over the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.
The Pakistani Prime Minister also offered condolences to the family of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and all members of the Al Nahyan family over this significant loss.
The President underscored his appreciation for the sincere sentiment expressed by the Pakistani Prime Minister towards the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, as well as the UAE and its people.
ALSO READ:
The attraction's visitor numbers in 2024 are set to surpass last year’s record figures
He pointed out that the ongoing Israel-Gaza war will have economic implications affecting the region
The airport is just about an hour’s drive away from major cities in Dubai
The lab eliminates the need for the traditional time-consuming pack-and-ship approach, prevents samples from being sent out of the country
The decision laid down conditions and controls for plant-production practices on small farms, improving marketing opportunities for local products
The airline will refurbish another 43 A380s and 28 Boeing 777
From street food vendors to mid-market restaurants, people have a wide range of options
Temperature will reach up to 41ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively