Pakistan PM calls UAE President, thanks him for economic support

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday conveyed his profound gratitude to UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his firm support to the economic and financial stability of Pakistan, which certainly manifested his deep affection and care for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.
During a telephonic call with the UAE President, the prime minister also conveyed gratitude for the deposits of $1 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Recalling his successful visit to the UAE in January, the prime minister reiterated the common resolve of leadership in both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also conveyed gratitude to the UAE President for his kind invitation for COP28 and appreciated UAE's role in combating climate change.
He also expressed satisfaction on the discussion about prospective solutions to climate change challenges held during the COP28 President-designate visit to Pakistan on July 6 this year.
Both the leaders discussed further advancing economic, trade and investment ties, and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.
The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Pakistan and the UAE have a history of close relationship characterised by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries, it was further added.
