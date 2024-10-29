UAE President, Prime Minister meet in Abu Dhabi

Photo: Wam

President Sheikh Mohamed received Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Al Bahr Palace Council in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged greetings with the guests of the Council and held friendly fraternal talks. They also discussed a number of issues and topics of interest to the affairs of the nation and its citizens.

They also discussed the ways in which they could bolster the nation’s developmental efforts and achievements to drive progress and growth.

They highlighted the significance of the UAE’s productive strategic and economic partnerships with various countries worldwide, which aim to open new avenues for development and enhance prosperity for all.