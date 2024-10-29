UAE President, Prime Minister meet in Abu Dhabi

The two leaders discussed a number of issues and topics of interest to the affairs of the nation and its citizens
President Sheikh Mohamed received Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Al Bahr Palace Council in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged greetings with the guests of the Council and held friendly fraternal talks. They also discussed a number of issues and topics of interest to the affairs of the nation and its citizens.
They also discussed the ways in which they could bolster the nation’s developmental efforts and achievements to drive progress and growth.
They highlighted the significance of the UAE’s productive strategic and economic partnerships with various countries worldwide, which aim to open new avenues for development and enhance prosperity for all.
Also present at the discussion were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed AL Nahyan; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman, and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, and guests.
