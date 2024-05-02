UAE President performs funeral prayers as Sheikh Tahnoun laid to rest

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 2:06 PM Last updated: Thu 2 May 2024, 2:25 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed the funeral prayers of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also performed the prayers.

The Sheikhs of the Al Nahyan family, the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed's siblings, his children, and crowds of worshipers also joined the prayer.

Those in attendance prayed to God Almighty that the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed be showered with His mercy and satisfaction and that he may rest in peace in his honourable abode as a reward for his lifetime of service, characterised by sincerity and dedication to serving his country.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Sheikhs carried the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed to his final resting place in Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE President has also directed performing funeral prayer in absentia for the late Sheikh Tahnoun after Al Asr prayer on Thursday in all mosques across the country.

