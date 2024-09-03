UAE President pardons convicted Bangladeshis involved in recent riots

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 10:09 AM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 10:29 AM

The UAE President has pardoned convicted Bangladeshis involved in recent riots across several emirates. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has ordered authorities to drop the sentences of those convicted and arrange for their deportation from the country.

Chancellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has issued an order to halt the implementation of the sentences and commence deportation procedures.

The Attorney-General also called on all residents of the UAE to respect the country’s laws, stressing that the right to express opinions is protected by the state and its legal framework. He highlighted that the state provides lawful means for expressing views, ensuring this right does not turn into actions that could harm the interests of the nation and its people.

On July 22, three Bangladeshis were sentenced to life imprisonment, and 54 others were ordered to be deported after serving prison terms over riots and protests in the Emirates.