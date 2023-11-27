Watch: UAE President, Pakistan PM discuss bilateral relations

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Abu Dhabi on Monday. - Wam

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 9:55 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 10:08 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is on a working visit to the UAE on Monday.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the leaders discussed cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan, with an emphasis on expanding opportunities to serve the interests of both nations. Particular focus was given to economic, investment, and developmental areas, alongside agriculture, food security, and energy, among other areas of cooperation that drive sustainable development and contribute to the prosperity of both countries.

This engagement underscores the deep historical ties and mutual friendship that bind the UAE and Pakistan.The two leaders also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East and the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting underscored the critical need for sustainable channels to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gazan people and the urgency of establishing an enduring ceasefire. They emphasised the need for international action to establish a clear path towards achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the region, thereby ensuring the preservation of regional and global peace and stability.

The meeting also touched upon the significance of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE, highlighting its role in finding sustainable solutions and practical pathways to accelerate climate action.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his appreciation for the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and the UAE. He thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the UAE's sustained developmental support and impactful initiatives in Pakistan, especially in the fields of health, education, and development.

The leaders also witnessed the exchange of memoranda of understanding in various fields, including banking and financial services, energy, food and agriculture, logistics, mining, port operations, and water treatment.The memoranda were exchanged on behalf of the UAE by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, and on the Pakistani side by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs.

The meeting and the exchange ceremony were attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem AlZaab, Ambassador of UAE to Islamabad; as well as the accompanying delegation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, comprising several ministers and senior officials.