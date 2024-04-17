UAE President orders study of infrastructure after record-breaking rains impact nation

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 10:19 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 10:38 PM

After record-breaking rains hit the UAE, all emirates have been grappling with the impact of the natural calamity. The UAE President, in a statement issued today, has said that the safety of citizens and residents is the country's top priority and subsequently ordered a study of the country's infrastructure.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has also directed that support be provided to all families affected by the severe weather conditions, ordering the transfer of the affected to safe locations in cooperation with local authorities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has also issued a statement thanking God for the safety of all people. He said that the country is in "good health and safety" under the care and leadership of the UAE President.

The leader also appreciated the efforts of the "dedicated teams of citizens and residents" that have continued throughout.

Finally, he said, "Crises reveal the strength of countries and societies... and the natural climate crisis that we experienced showed great care, awareness, cohesion and love for every corner of the country from all its citizens and residents... May God protect the UAE and its society and perpetuate its glory, pride and safety."

