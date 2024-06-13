Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 2:33 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 10:23 AM

The Rulers of the Emirates on Thursday ordered the release of more nearly 3,000 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha 2024. The pardon comes owing to the good conduct and behaviour by the prisoners during their sentence.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, ordered the release of inmates in correctional and penal facilities in the emirate on Friday, June 14.

Meanwhile, President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 1,138 prisoners on Thursday, June 13. These inmates have been sentenced in various cases, and the President ensured the payment of the fines owed to them.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also ordered the release of 686 inmates from correctional facilities on Thursday, June 13.

Counselor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, said the Public Prosecution immediately began coordinating with the Dubai Police General Command to implement the release order.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 481 inmates.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 223 inmates in correctional and penal facilities at the Ajman Police General Headquarters, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the release of 352 inmates from the punitive and correctional institution in the emirate.

‎Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, too, has ordered the release of 94 prisoners of various nationalities on the occasion of the Islamic festival.