UAE President meets spiritual leader of Israel's Druze community

President Sheikh Mohamed received Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel.

The President welcomed Sheikh Muwaffaq, who congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of the 53rd National Day of the United Arab Emirates, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity under His Highness's wise leadership.

The President thanked Sheikh Muwaffaq, wishing him continued health and wellness and a successful visit to the UAE.

The meeting addressed the importance of promoting common human values ​​and establishing a culture of coexistence, civilised dialogue and peace among different cultures and peoples in the world.