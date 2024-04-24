UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss fraternal relations, regional developments

Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 6:57 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 7:03 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed discussed with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen ties in a way that achieves common interests.

During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the two sides reviewed key regional and international developments and exchanged views on them.

The President and the King of Bahrain expressed their hope that the upcoming 33rd Arab Summit, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on May 16 and headed by King Hamad bin Isa, would produce constructive outcomes and decisions to strengthen Arab solidarity and unity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two sides also noted their hope that the summit would further develop the Arab world's capabilities and political and economic potential, protect its national security, and meet its aspirations for progress and sustainable development.

The two sides called for calm in the Middle East in efforts to avoid military escalation while prioritising diplomatic solutions and resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

The two sides also called upon the international community to assume its responsibilities towards implementing an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to preserve civilian lives and provide them with vital humanitarian relief aid without obstruction.

They stressed the need for effective international action to pursue a genuine political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive regional peace that enables the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights and establish an independent state based on the two-state solution.

The President and the King of Bahrain also stressed the importance of continuing consultation and coordination according to a unified strategic vision that seeks to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples, strengthen the ties of Gulf and Arab brotherhood, and foster international cooperation in spreading peace and the values of coexistence and human fraternity.

During his fraternal visit to the UAE, King Hamad affirmed his pride in the close and distinguished historical ties that unite the leadership and peoples of the two countries. The King of Bahrain also wished the leadership, government, and people of the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

ALSO READ: