UAE President, India PM Modi discuss concerns over humanitarian situation in West Asia amid Israel-Hamas war

In the meeting, both leaders agreed on "the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation" in the region

By ANI

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 7:37 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared concerns over the escalating situation and loss of civilian lives amid the Israel-Hamas war.

In the meeting, both leaders agreed on "the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation" in the region after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

Taking to X, PM Modi commented on his conversation with the UAE President saying, "Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone's interest."

More than 3,700 Palestinian children have been killed in 25 days of fighting, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. Bombardment has driven more than half the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes. Food, water and fuel are running low under Israel’s siege, and overwhelmed hospitals warn they are on the verge of collapse.

Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine into Gaza, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough. Israeli authorities have refused to allow fuel in, saying Hamas is hoarding fuel for military use and would steal new supplies.

