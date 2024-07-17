E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE President hosts official reception ceremony to welcome Indonesian President

The ceremony also featured performances by Emirati folk groups, a 21-gun artillery salute, and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE visa, Emirates ID fines: 14 violations with penalties up to Dh20,000

UAE: Writing a negative Google or social media review? You could land in legal trouble

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 1:54 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed today received Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, who is on a state visit to the UAE.

An official reception ceremony was held for the Indonesian President upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mohamed accompanied Widodo to inspect the guard of honour and witness performances of the Indonesian and UAE national anthems.


The ceremony also featured performances by Emirati folk groups, a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the visit, and a flypast by the UAE Air Force Al Fursan aerobatics team, trailing smoke in the colours of the Indonesian flag.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Among those present to welcome President Widodo were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Abdulla AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, along with other royals and a number of senior officials.

Accompanying the Indonesian President are Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments; Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mochamad Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing; Erick Thohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprise; Hussein Bajis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE; along with several Indonesian officials.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE