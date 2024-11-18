UAE President hails 'enduring partnership', wishes Sultan Haitham on Omani National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed also extended congratulations to the people of Oman
Photo: WAM File
President Sheikh Mohamed took to X to extend wishes on the occasion of Omani National Day.
He expressed sincere congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, whom he referred to as "my brother", and the people of Oman.
The President hailed the "enduring partnership and aspirations for development" that the two countries share. He also stated that the UAE looks forward to continuing to work together to foster progress and prosperity for the two nations and the broader region.
