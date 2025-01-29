UAE President extends wishes for Chinese New Year

President Sheikh Mohamed extended wishes, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, to all those celebrating in the UAE and around the world.

"May this year bring peace, prosperity, and joy to you and your loved ones," he said in a social media post.

This year is the Year of the Snake, and UAE earlier celebrated with traditional folk songs, and a a parade of 60 new energy cars driving all the way from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

Crowds gathered in two locations – Dubai Equestrian Club and Al Marmoom desert – to watch martial arts performances, lion dance, and even a traditional Khaleeji firqa (band).

According to traditional folklore, those born in the Year of the Snake will be wise, patient, and lucky. The Lunar New Year is also called the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, as it signifies the welcoming of a hopeful spring.