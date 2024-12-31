UAE President extends New Year wishes, hopes for peaceful year ahead

In a post on social media platform X, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hopes for a prosperous 2025
President Sheikh Mohamed on December 31 shared his heartfelt New Year wishes to the nation and the world.
In a post on social media platform X, the UAE President expressed his hopes for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.
He wrote: "I extend my best wishes on the occasion of the New Year. Together, let us pray for peace and progress in the region and around the world as we work united to foster a better future for all."
