UAE President, Emir of Qatar discuss bilateral ties, Middle East situation

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke by telephone today to review the close ties between the two nations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation to advance the shared ambitions of both countries.

The two leaders exchanged views on several regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the situation in the Middle East. They underscored the need for concerted efforts to prevent further escalation in the region and avoid additional crises.

Additionally, they stressed the importance of a clear pathway towards a fair, comprehensive, and lasting peace, based on the two-state solution, to ensure stability and security for all.