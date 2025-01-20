UAE President congratulates Trump on inauguration; vows to strengthen 'strategic relations' with US

Sheikh Mohamed has extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration on Monday as the 47th President of the United States.

In a post on social media platform X, the UAE President wished Trump and his administration success and expressed optimism about further strengthening the strategic relationship between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohamed also emphasised the UAE's commitment to working with the new US administration to promote regional peace and stability. "I look forward to working with him to further advance UAE-US strategic relations and promote regional peace and stability," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister, also congratulated Trump on his inauguration as US as he wished him "success in achieving the aspirations of the American people".

"Our two countries have strategic relations and we look forward to continuing to work on strengthening them in a way that achieves our mutual interests and supports our common goals," Sheikh Mansour tweeted.