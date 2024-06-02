UAE Vice-President congratulates Kuwait Emir on naming new crown prince

Here is the entire process of renewing your Nigerian passport in the emirates, and the approximate time it will take to be processed
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday congratulated the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on ascension of Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince.
"We wish Kuwait continued glory, glory and stability... and to Sheikh Khaled continued success and prosperity... and to the people of Kuwait continued goodness, well-being and prosperity," the UAE Vice-President posted on X.
The Kuwait Emir appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah as Crown Prince, the state news agency KUNA said, just six months after taking over the throne and weeks after suspending parliament.
The 71-year-old sheikh was the Gulf state's foreign minister from 2011 to 2019 and then prime minister until 2022.
ALSO READ:
Here is the entire process of renewing your Nigerian passport in the emirates, and the approximate time it will take to be processed
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas
This came during a phone call today with Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State
The emirate had mandated businesses to impose a 25-fil charge on single-use plastic bags from the beginning of this year
There has been a notable increase in the number of volunteers on the national platform
It is carrying 1,166 tonnes of urgent essential food supplies onboard
A 12-member New York jury convicted him for falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence an adult film star ahead of the 2016 US election
Besides being debt-free, the prisoners were released and reunited with their families