E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE Vice-President congratulates Kuwait Emir on naming new crown prince

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah has appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah as Crown Prince

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 7:40 PM

Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 7:58 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday congratulated the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on ascension of Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince.

"We wish Kuwait continued glory, glory and stability... and to Sheikh Khaled continued success and prosperity... and to the people of Kuwait continued goodness, well-being and prosperity," the UAE Vice-President posted on X.


The Kuwait Emir appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah as Crown Prince, the state news agency KUNA said, just six months after taking over the throne and weeks after suspending parliament.

The 71-year-old sheikh was the Gulf state's foreign minister from 2011 to 2019 and then prime minister until 2022.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE