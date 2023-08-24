UAE President calls Indian PM, congratulates him on successful Chandrayaan-3

Under the theme 'Hayakum,' the Festival has planned a three-day extravaganza for December 1 to 3 from 4pm until 1am
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon during a phone call on Thursday.
Sheikh Mohamed also extended his congratulations to the people of India for this momentous scientific achievement, emphasising that it signifies the advancements India has made in the science and technology fields. He highlighted that this accomplishment represents a notable leap for India's scientific progress, which plays a role in advancing prospects for all of humanity.
He expressed his wishes for India's continued successes in all fields, particularly in the space sector.
The President also conveyed his appreciation for the approval of BRICS leaders regarding the UAE's membership in the group. He underscored the UAE's hope that this significant stride would bolster its worldwide economic standing and further its commitment to fostering sustainable development and economic prosperity for people across the globe.
The Indian prime minister extended his deep appreciation to the UAE President for the congratulatory message on the successful lunar landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. Narendra Modi also acknowledged the warm sentiments expressed by Sheikh Mohamed towards India and its people.
He then extended his congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the UAE's inclusion in the BRICS group. He highlighted the UAE's pivotal role and diligent efforts in fostering international cooperation and partnerships aimed at ensuring sustainable economic prosperity worldwide.
