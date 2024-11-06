UAE President congratulates Donald Trump on US election victory

Photo: AFP file

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Donald Trump on being elected as the 47th President of the United States on Wednesday.

Taking to social media, the UAE leader extended his sincere congratulations to the new American President as well as JD Vance, who has been elected as the Vice President of the country.

"In building upon over five decades of strategic bilateral cooperation, the UAE and US are united by our enduring partnership based on shared ambitions for progress. The UAE looks forward to continuing to work with our partners in the US towards a future of opportunity, prosperity, and stability for all," wrote the Emirates' ruler.

Dubai's Ruler also congratulated the new American leader on his victory.

"We congratulate U.S. President Donald Trump on his victory in the presidential election. In the UAE, we look forward to enhancing cooperation and working together to achieve stability and peace in the region and beyond, fulfilling our peoples' aspirations for a secure and prosperous future," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

World leaders raced to congratulate Donald Trump as he claimed a stunning US election victory over Kamala Harris, while financial markets also rose.

Donald Trump claimed a "magnificent" victory over Kamala Harris in the fight for the presidency as results put him on the verge of one of the most stunning comebacks in US political history.

"This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again," the 78-year-old told cheering supporters at his campaign headquarters in Florida.

Gloom swiftly descended on Harris's camp as she cancelled a watch party for supporters who dreamed of seeing her elected as America's first woman president.