UAE President congratulates Bahrain on Gulf Cup win

President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the people of Bahrain on their victory in the 26th Gulf Cup.

Taking to X on Saturday, the President praised the Bahraini and Omani teams for their stellar performances in the final match.

In a statement shared on social media, he wrote: "I congratulate my brother King Hamad bin Isa and the Bahraini people on Bahrain's victory in the 26th Gulf Cup, and I commend the excellent performance of the Bahraini and Omani teams in the final and the successful organisation of the competition by Kuwait. I wish all those involved success in the next competition."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Hamdan also took to X to congratulate the Bahraini national team for winning the 26th Gulf Cup title.

The Dubai Crown Prince wrote: "Congratulations to the Bahraini national team for winning the 26th Gulf Cup title... a well-deserved victory, distinguished performance, and high fighting spirit that deserves praise.