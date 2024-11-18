UAE President condoles Abu Dhabi Police chief on passing of his mother

Sheikh Mohamed extended his sympathies during his visit to the mourning tent
President Sheikh Mohamed condoled Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority on the passing of his mother.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Khaldoun Al Mubarak chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority also offered their condolences.
