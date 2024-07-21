UAE: President calls on residents to uphold security, safety of Emirates

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 7:59 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 9:13 PM

The UAE President called on residents across the country to uphold security and safety through a post on X on Sunday.

Praising the Emirates' diverse population, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan encouraged the implementation of principles of peace and tolerance within the community. "More than 200 nationalities live side by side in the UAE, all contributing to the ongoing development of our nation."

"Security and safety are the bedrock of our society and we encourage everyone who calls the UAE home to uphold these principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding," added the leader.