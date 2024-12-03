UAE President calls for rain prayers in mosques across country

The UAE's President directed mosques across the country to hold prayers for rain.

The prayer, known as Salat al Istisqaa in Arabic, is to be held on Saturday, December 7, at 11am.

The last time Sheikh Mohamed directed prayers to be held for rains across UAE was in 2022. At the time, the prayer was held 10 minutes ahead of the call for the Friday prayer (Adhan).

The weather in the UAE has seen a dip in temperatures during the last week. The National Centre of Meteorology earlier released a forecast predicting rains during the long UAE National day weekend. Prior to that the country experiences rains during the last days of November.

