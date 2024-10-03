UAE President begins state visit to Egypt

President Sheikh Mohamed. Photo: WAM file

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 6:08 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 6:16 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Cairo on Thursday for a working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The President was met at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

President El-Sisi welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying UAE delegation, emphasising the significance of the visit in strengthening bilateral relations and opening new opportunities for collaboration that will benefit the peoples of both countries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

President Shekh Mohamed is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and several others ministers and officials.