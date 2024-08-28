UAE President, Bangladesh interim leader Yunus discuss bilateral relations

Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 6:43 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:24 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new duties as the Chief Adviser of the interim government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The President expressed his hope that Muhammad Yunus' leadership would bring prosperity to his country and people. Sheikh Mohamed also underscored his eagerness to collaborate in the coming period to advance the interests of both nations and fulfill the aspirations of their peoples for growth and prosperity.

Muhammad Yunus thanked the UAE President for his kind sentiments. He expressed his hope for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries, building on their strong and enduring relationship for mutual benefit.