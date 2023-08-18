Watch: UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition

3-day super sale in Dubai, White Friday: Residents get crazy deals on clothes, gifts, electronics
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday attended the inauguration of a Water and Energy Exhibition during his official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed at the Science Museum in Addis Ababa.
Sheikh Mohamed visited several exhibition areas and spoke with event participants. He was briefed on the latest projects and technological innovations in water and energy intended to improve resource sustainability and environmental conservation. He wished participants success in achieving their objectives. The UAE President commended the museum's contributions to promoting digital transformation in Ethiopia and its involvement of students and youth in future-focused educational workshops, seminars, and exhibitions.
The Science Museum opened in October 2022 and celebrates continued scientific advancement and human wisdom. The museum also features a sustainable solar energy system for electricity generation and has presented exhibitions on healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, data analytics, manufacturing, and robotics.
