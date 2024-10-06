UAE President arrives in Jordan on working visit

File Photo

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 5:12 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 5:18 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on a working visit today, on October 6.

The UAE President's visit comes within the framework of the reciprocal visits made by the two sides to strengthen fraternal relations and build strategic partnerships that meet the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous and growing future, in addition to their common keenness to continue fraternal consultations on various issues of common interest.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The President was received by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan, and a number of senior officials upon his arrival at the Royal Squadron Marka Airport.