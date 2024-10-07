UAE President approves $30 million aid for displaced Lebanese in Syria

The UAE President directed an urgent relief aid package worth $30 million to be displaced to Lebanese people currently taking refuge in Syria on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed's initiative is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support those in Lebanon, help them face current challenges, and maintain its firm commitment to the Lebanese people.

The Ruler also directed to send six more flights to transfer humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people on Monday. The new aid will be in addition to the $100 million relief package the country had already pledged.

Yesterday, 'The UAE is with you, Lebanon' relief campaign was launched, which is set to begin on Tuesday, October 8, and will continue until Monday, October 21, with the participation of the community, institutions, government and private entities.