UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE President announces new department replacing multiple govt entities

The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi will enhance human capital and deliver digital government services, among other aims

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed, Ramadan, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed, Ramadan, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 8:42 PM

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law establishing the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.

The objectives of the department are to provide Abu Dhabi Government entities services that enhance human capital and digitisation; deliver digital government services; and drive cooperation to enhance efficiency and productivity across government entities.

The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi will replace the Department of Government Support, Human Resources Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi School of Government, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, with Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE