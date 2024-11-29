UAE: President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince approve Dh7.7 billion housing benefits ahead of National Day

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

Abu Dhabi announced housing benefits worth Dh7.7 billion supporting 5,374 citizens across the emirate, on Friday, to coincide with the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approved the disbursement of the third housing benefits package in 2024.

The third package includes housing loans totalling more than Dh3.569 billion in value and aiding 2,373 citizens. The package also includes residential land and housing grants worth Dh3.67 billion, benefiting 2,540 citizens. Additionally, senior citizens, retirees with low incomes, and the families of deceased citizens have been exempted from housing loan payments amounting to more than Dh486 million. This exemption has directly benefited 461 citizens in the emirate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.