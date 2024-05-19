UAE prepared to provide assistance after Iranian president's helicopter crash

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 11:20 PM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 11:40 PM

The UAE has confirmed that it is following with great concern what is being reported in the media regarding the unfortunate accident that occurred with the helicopter that was carrying Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of officials.

Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Iran, expressed in a statement his wishes that the search and rescue operations would be crowned with success and that God protect all those who were involved in the accident.

He noted UAE’s stance and solidarity with Iranian people during this critical time.

He further confirmed that the embassy received instructions and directives from the UAE's leadership to provide assistance to Iran, and is fully prepared to provide what is possible in support of search and rescue operations.