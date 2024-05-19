UAE prepared to provide assistance after Iranian president's helicopter crash

He starts by talking about the UAE and how, ideally, all investors should make it their "priority" to invest in the Emirates.
The UAE has confirmed that it is following with great concern what is being reported in the media regarding the unfortunate accident that occurred with the helicopter that was carrying Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of officials.
Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Iran, expressed in a statement his wishes that the search and rescue operations would be crowned with success and that God protect all those who were involved in the accident.
He noted UAE’s stance and solidarity with Iranian people during this critical time.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He further confirmed that the embassy received instructions and directives from the UAE's leadership to provide assistance to Iran, and is fully prepared to provide what is possible in support of search and rescue operations.
ALSO READ:
He starts by talking about the UAE and how, ideally, all investors should make it their "priority" to invest in the Emirates.
The road will be partially closed from May 19 to June 9
One station is scheduled to return to service next week, after 'all necessary maintenance and testing jobs have been completed'
Individuals that are physically active tend to ignore mild pain, considering it a normal part of exercise or sports
The campus is set to become the largest dedicated hub for AI and technology companies in the Middle East and North Africa
The fund is designed to finance the production of artistic and creative works in film, music, performances, and video games
This inclusive community service is available daily on Al Hamriya Beach from 6.00am to sunset
For the last three months, Marwa Harb's journey through intensive treatments has shown positive results