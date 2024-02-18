UAE

UAE postpones implementing law regulating heavy vehicle dimensions, fines for violations

Ministry says it will work to ensure any 'unjustified increases in prices'

By WAM

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 6:33 PM

Last updated: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 6:52 PM

The UAE Cabinet has directed the law specifying and regulating weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles in the country to be postponed.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has been directed to conduct an extensive study on decision rationales, while the Ministry of Economy has been directed to work with all economic entities to study and take the necessary measures to prevent any unjustified increase in prices.

Earlier this year, the maximum weight and dimension of heavy vehicles on federal roads had been announced. Violators of the specifications would be fined up to Dh15,000.

