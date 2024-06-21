E-Paper

UAE: Police warn motorists not to commit this violation to avoid Dh1,000 fine, 4 black points

According to the Ministry of Interior, there were 352 road fatalities across the country last year

Angel Tesorero
Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 6:40 PM

Ajman Police called on motorists to maintain lane discipline and not commit illegal swerving to avoid a fine of Dh1,000 and four black points. This reminder is part of Ajman Police’s intensified road safety awareness campaign called ‘Your Commitment Means Safety’ launched on Friday.

In a social media post, authorities noted several factors can lead to accidental swerving such unsafe vehicle tires and failure to perform regular comprehensive vehicle inspection.


Authorities also reminded motorists to use indicators when changing lanes, follow safety guidelines when driving in the rain, avoid distracted driving, and not exceed the specified speed limits.

Lt. Col. Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, deputy director of Ajman Police traffic and patrols department, pointed out in the UAE, sudden swerving will cost a motorist a fine of Dh1,000 plus four black points on the driving licence.

Sudden deviation or swerving were among the top five violations that accounted for 71 per cent of total fatalities and 61 per cent of all injuries on UAE roads in 2023.

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), there were 352 road fatalities across the country last year, up by 3 per when compared to the 343 deaths registered in 2022, but down by 8 per as against the 381 fatalities recorded in 2021.

Ajman recorded 11 deaths and 133 injuries due to road accidents last year.

Safety reminders

Authorities and road safety experts urged motorists to follow the following safety measures before changing lanes on the road.

  • Use your indicators
  • Check your left, right and rear mirrors
  • Check if there vehicles behind and beside you
  • Look over your shoulder to make sure the lane is clear before changing
  • Check your blind spots for other vehicles
  • Be sure there is enough space for your car before moving to the next lane

