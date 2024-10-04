UAE: Police to start night patrols at residential areas, workers' housing sites in Umm Al Quwain

Photo: Screengrab from Umm Al Quwain video/X

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 11:56 AM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:25 PM

To ensure security during the evening hours, Umm Al Quwain police started night patrols around the streets of the emirate, it said on Friday.

The initiative aims "to inspect residential neighbourhoods, places where expatriate workers gather, workers’ housing areas, and industrial areas", it added.

The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police posted a video on X that shows patrol cars being driven in the streets at night.

In March, The Umm Al Quwain police confiscated a number of vehicles after the drivers gathered in one location and engaged in reckless racing on the streets of the emirate. This dangerous behaviour not only jeopardised the lives of the motorists involved but also seriously threatened other road users.