UAE: Police rescue 8 people stranded at 3,500 feet in Ras Al Khaimah

The Italian expat underwent LARS artificial ligament treatment after sustaining the injury while playing the sport
Eight people stranded in a rugged mountainous region were rescued by the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police. The foreign nationals were stranded at an altitude of 3,500 feet, the authority announced on Sunday.
Colonel Abdullah Ali Al Shahi, head of the Air Division in Ras Al Khaimah Police, reported that the authorities received a distress call regarding the group in the mountains north of the Emirate. They promptly dispatched one of their helicopters to the specified location. The stranded individuals were safely rescued and evacuated with the collaboration of relevant parties.
Colonel Al Shahi emphasised that all eight individuals were found to be in good health and were transported to a secure and accessible area.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Authorities urge members of the community to exercise caution when venturing into mountainous areas. They are asked to steer clear of rugged terrains and valley streams, which may pose safety hazards. It is recommended that individuals take necessary precautions to mitigate risks and ensure their safety without exposing themselves to any potential dangers.
ALSO READ:
The Italian expat underwent LARS artificial ligament treatment after sustaining the injury while playing the sport
Dar Al Ber Society said the initiative reflects the spirit of generosity and solidarity, embodying the essence of the holy month
The rehabilitation programme is to help inmates 'develop new skills for the inmates, as well as to enhance their quality of life'
It will be open daily between 10am and 10pm and will run until March 9
Many houses bore the brunt of the elements, which caused substantial damage to furniture, electronics, and homeware
Several people are seen casually walking across major roads where vehicles are speeding by
The 23-year-old was suffering from intracerebral bleeding – an unusual autoimmune condition, making the medical case a rare phenomenon
Motorists file claims with insurance firms as icy rains smash car windshields