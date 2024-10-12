UAE: Police rescue 3 citizens injured in motorbike accident

Three citizens, with varying degrees of injuries, were rescued from the desert by Sharjah Police on Friday after they had been in a motorbike accident.

At 6.22pm on Friday, Sharjah Police's central operations room received a report about the accident. They then immediately dispatched specialised police teams and a national ambulance team to the scene to provide first aid to the injured.

The location was a rugged area, so, Sharjah Police coordinated with the NSRC to airlift the injured to Al Dhaid Hospital for necessary treatment.

Watch the video of the airlift being carried out, below:

Sharjah Police urges all those engaging in such activities to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols, avoiding risky ventures into rugged areas or locations far from emergency routes, to ensure everyone's safety.