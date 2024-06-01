UAE: Police pay off inmates' debts worth more than Dh7 million

This is the fourth successful mediation by the Emirates that resulted in the release of captives
Ajman Police helped pay off the debts of 192 inmates, settling dues worth Dh7 million, authorities announced on Saturday.
It was a move made possible with the generous support of charitable organisations, said Col Mohammed Mubarak Al Ghafli, director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department.
The inmates, who were released during the holy month of Ramadan, have returned to their respective families and their debts, amounting to Dh7,344,798, were paid in full.
Al Ghafli praised the charitable organisations for their humanitarian work.
