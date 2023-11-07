UAE: Police announce traffic ban during morning, evening rush hour on major road

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 1:46 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police took to Facebook today to announce that a traffic ban will be implemented on certain vehicles during rush hour.

The authority said that a traffic ban will be in place during morning rush hour – from 6.30am to 9am and evening rush hour – from 3pm to 6pm on Monday, November 13.

During this time, no heavy vehicles will be allowed on the road. This will be implemented on Suihan Road towards Shwamakh via Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Street and up to the "Maffah" truck bridge in both directions

Authorities have urged those with heavy vehicles to use the alternative route – from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Street towards the Zayed Military Roundabout through Al-Adla Road to Al-Rawdah (Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Truck Road).

