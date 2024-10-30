UAE Police announce security exercise in Umm Al Quwain, RAK; no photos allowed

Image used for representational purpose

The Umm Al Quwain Police will be carrying out a strategic field exercise to test preparedness of the force in the Al Ras area in Umm Al Quwain on Thursday (31.10.2024). The Ras Al Khaimah Police, too, will be conducting a similar exercise in the Al Maamoura area on the same day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Both security exercises will take place in the morning and will involve movement of military units.

In an announcement, the Ministry of Interior as well as the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command have urged the public neither to gather nor click photographs while the exercise will be underway. They have also been told to keep away from the exercise site and make way for the police units.