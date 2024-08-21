E-Paper

UAE: Police announce security exercise in Abu Dhabi; no photography allowed

It is being conducted to measure readiness and response measures

Web Desk
Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 10:29 AM

Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 10:31 AM

The Abu Dhabi Police announced a security exercise in the capital on Wednesday evening.

The exercise will be conducted in the city of Al Wathba to measure readiness and response measures. It will take place during the evening.


Residents have been advised not to take any photographs or approach the area for the sake of public safety.

