UAE: Police announce security drill; no photography allowed

A security exercise is being conducted in Abu Dhabi, the emirate's Police announced on Monday.
The announcement was made via Abu Dhabi Police's official social media account on platform X.
Taking place on the evening of December 30 in the Khalidiya area, the exercise will be carried out to measure readiness and enhance response.
Residents were warned not to approach the area and not to take photographs in order to ensure public safety.
