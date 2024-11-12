UAE: Pilot killed after training plane crashes; student on board still missing

A pilot was killed after being involved in an aircraft crash in the UAE, the General Authority of Civil Aviation announced on Tuesday.

The victim was a flight instructor who was flying a training aircraft with a trainee on board. The individual's body was found on the shores of Fujairah.

The rescue team is still searching for the trainee and the wreckage of the aircraft. The trainee is said to be of a foreign nationality.

The incident came to light when the aviation authority received a report regarding an accident involving a training aircraft. The aircraft lost radar contact approximately 20 minutes after takeoff.