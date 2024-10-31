Thu, Oct 31, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 28, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE petrol prices rise in November: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Prices rose by as much as Dh0.09 per litre, compared to rates in October

Published: Thu 31 Oct 2024, 11:01 AM

Photo: KT file

Photo: KT file

The UAE on Thursday (October 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of October 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee decreased the rates by as much as Dh0.09 per litre, compared to prices in October. The new rates will apply from November 1 and are as follows:

CategoryPrice per litre (Nov)Price per litre (Oct)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh2.74Dh2.66Dh0.08
Special 95 petrolDh2.63Dh2.54Dh0.09
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.55Dh2.47Dh0.08

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh6.66 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (November)Full tank cost (October)
Super 98 petrolDh139.74Dh135.66
Special 95 petrolDh134.13Dh129.54
E-plus 91 petrolDh130.05Dh125.97

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (November)Full tank cost (October)
Super 98 petrolDh169.88Dh164.92
Special 95 petrolDh163.06Dh157.48
E-plus 91 petrolDh158.10Dh153.14

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (November)Full tank cost (October)
Super 98 petrolDh202.76Dh196.84
Special 95 petrolDh194.62Dh187.96
E-plus 91 petrolDh188.70Dh182.78

