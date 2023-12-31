UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for January 2024 announced

The Dubai Crown Prince appreciates the event showcasing Hatta as a unique and authentic destination featuring exceptional tourist sites
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2024. The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:
Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout last year:
|Months/2023
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-Plus 91
|January
|Dh2.78
|Dh2.67
|Dh2.59
|February
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.93
|Dh2.86
|March
|Dh3.09
|Dh2.97
|Dh2.90
|April
|Dh3.01
|Dh2.90
|Dh2.82
|May
|Dh3.16
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.97
|June
|Dh2.95
|Dh2.84
|Dh2.97
|July
|Dh3
|Dh2.89
|Dh2.81
|August
|Dh3.14
|Dh3.02
|Dh2.95
|September
|Dh3.42
|Dh3.31
|Dh3.23
|October
|Dh3.44
|Dh3.33
|Dh3.26
|November
|Dh3.03
|Dh2.92
|Dh2.85
|December
|Dh2.96
|Dh2.85
|Dh2.77
