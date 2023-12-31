UAE

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for January 2024 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

by

Web Desk
Photo: AFP
Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 11:56 AM

Last updated: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 12:01 PM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2024. The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.82 a litre, compared to Dh2.96 in December.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.71 per litre, compared to Dh2.85 last month.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.64 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 a litre in December.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh3 a litre compared to Dh3.19 last month.

Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout last year:

Months/2023Super 98Special 95E-Plus 91
January Dh2.78Dh2.67Dh2.59
February Dh3.05Dh2.93Dh2.86
March Dh3.09Dh2.97Dh2.90
April Dh3.01Dh2.90Dh2.82
MayDh3.16Dh3.05Dh2.97
JuneDh2.95Dh2.84Dh2.97
JulyDh3Dh2.89Dh2.81
AugustDh3.14Dh3.02Dh2.95
SeptemberDh3.42Dh3.31Dh3.23
OctoberDh3.44Dh3.33Dh3.26
NovemberDh3.03Dh2.92Dh2.85
December Dh2.96Dh2.85Dh2.77

