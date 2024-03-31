UAE

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for April 2024 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 10:45 AM

Last updated: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 10:48 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2024. The new rates will apply from April 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.15 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in March.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.03 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 last month.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.96 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre in March.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh3.09 a litre compared to Dh3.16 last month.

ALSO READ:

