UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for April 2024 announced

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 10:45 AM Last updated: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 10:48 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2024. The new rates will apply from April 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.15 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in March.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.03 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.96 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre in March.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.09 a litre compared to Dh3.16 last month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: