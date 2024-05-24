E-Paper

UAE: Partial closure announced on major road in Abu Dhabi during weekends

The closure will be in effect until August, authorities posted on X

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 1:33 PM

Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 1:36 PM

There will be partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) at Al Raha Beach towards Abu Dhabi on weekends until August 2024, authorities announced on Friday.

Motorists have been directed to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.


Check road map below: The lanes highlighted in red will be open while those in red will closed. The alternative routes are marked in yellow.

ALSO READ:


