UAE: Partial closure announced on major road in Abu Dhabi during weekends

The step aims to enhance street lighting sustainability across the emirate
There will be partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) at Al Raha Beach towards Abu Dhabi on weekends until August 2024, authorities announced on Friday.
Motorists have been directed to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.
Check road map below: The lanes highlighted in red will be open while those in red will closed. The alternative routes are marked in yellow.
ALSO READ:
The step aims to enhance street lighting sustainability across the emirate
The process involves the use of highly sophisticated computers that consume a great deal of energy
The four-bedroom penthouse at The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, spans over 16,594 sqft
Some passengers who failed to meet the requirements said they were barred from boarding their flights, while others reported being stranded at airports
He was a military companion of the UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed
This is Sharif's first visit to the country since his election in February
The authority praised him for his honesty, morals and keenness in returning the amount to its rightful owner
Waves in Arabian Gulf could get rough towards north by night, the Met department said