UAE: Paralysed after accident, adventurer now raises awareness about disability

Mohammed Hasan Al-Mutawwa's journey is one of profound resilience and dedication to helping others. After a tragic accident left him paralysed in 2018, he turned his focus toward empowering people with disabilities and raising awareness about the challenges they face.

Prior to the accident, he was an active adventurer. "I was always active, always on the move," he recalled. However, after the accident, his path shifted toward one of advocacy and support for others, especially those navigating life with disabilities.

In the months following his return to Dubai from treatment in the US, Mohammed resumed his role as the director of the Sustainability Department at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). His health improved enough to allow him to continue his work, but he also felt a renewed sense of purpose.

Mohammed began documenting his experience online, with the goal of providing support to others in similar situations. He noticed a significant gap in Arabic-language content about living with disabilities, so he began creating videos to offer practical advice, raise awareness, and share his personal journey.

One of his most impactful videos showed how he installed a specialised car control device that allows him to drive, which resonated deeply with viewers and provided valuable insights into mobility options for people with disabilities.

The response from the community was overwhelmingly positive, with many people expressing gratitude for his content and seeking his guidance. Mohammed's online presence fostered a sense of connection, allowing him to raise awareness about the challenges faced by people of determination and help others in similar circumstances.

Beyond his online efforts, Mohammed was appointed to the Advisory Council for People of Determination, where he worked for four years, reviewing policies and advocating for laws that would better support people with disabilities.

'The paralysis happened at the same moment'

The life-altering incident occurred in 2018 while Mohammed was visiting a farm in Dibba with his friends. Mohammed misjudged the depth of the swimming pool, diving in headfirst. Instead of hitting the water, his head struck the pool’s bottom, causing a severe injury. "The paralysis happened at the same moment," he said.

Initially, he thought he had simply bumped his head, but panic set in when his friends heard the loud thud of his head hitting the concrete. Rushing to help, they realised he couldn't move. "I didn't care much about the wound on my head; I was scared that I couldn't move my body," he recalled, describing the fear and confusion he felt at that moment.

Following the accident, Mohammed was rushed to a hospital in Dubai, where he received treatment for a fractured neck vertebra. After undergoing spinal fusion surgery and spending nearly two months in the hospital, he was left uncertain about the future and whether he would ever regain full mobility.

Determined to understand his injury and find hope, he began researching spinal injuries and the potential for recovery. "I discovered that spinal injuries often come with complications in the nervous system and other areas," he said. Doctors advised him that he would likely need to adapt to life in a wheelchair, prompting him to begin physical therapy to regain muscle strength and relearn basic skills like writing and driving.

A pivotal moment in Mohammed’s journey came when Mattar Al-Tayer, Director-General of the RTA, visited him in the hospital. Offering encouragement, Al-Tayer reassured Mohammed, saying, "Don’t worry; we will arrange a treatment trip for you, and your position at work will be waiting for your return." This visit inspired Mohammed to travel to the US for intensive rehabilitation.

The time he spent in the US was both challenging and transformative. Mohammed underwent four to five months of physical therapy, often feeling disconnected and uncertain about his future. "It felt more like a tourist trip than a treatment program," he reflected, noting the lack of structure during his recovery. At times, he questioned whether he could return to his old life, and how his injury might affect his marriage.

Importance of support system Throughout his journey, Mohammed emphasised the importance of family support, "There should be a support system for individuals with disabilities from their families. This support is crucial for facing challenges and adapting to new lives." He also highlighted the need for community awareness about disabilities, noting that simple acts of kindness, like holding a door open for someone in a wheelchair, stem from understanding and empathy. However, Mohammed still faces daily challenges. He requires assistance with basic activities such as getting out of bed and using the car. As a spinal injury patient, he deals with health risks and fluctuations in blood pressure that can lead to fainting spells. Additionally, the high cost of adaptive equipment presents financial burdens for many individuals with disabilities. Despite these challenges, Mohammed remains resilient. He continues his studies in urban planning, having begun pursuing a doctorate after completing his master's degree. His journey is a powerful testament to resilience, and he aspires to effect positive change for people of determination, ensuring they, too, can thrive in society.