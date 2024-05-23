E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Abu Dhabi

This is Sharif's first visit to the UAE since his election in February

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: X/Pakistan Embassy, UAE
Photo: X/Pakistan Embassy, UAE

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 1:21 PM

Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 1:28 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the UAE on Thursday.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court of UAE, received the Pakistan Prime Minister upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This is Sharif's first visit to the UAE since his election in February this year. .


During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet high-level dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions.

The Prime Minister’s visit "marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE," the Pakistan embassy said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE