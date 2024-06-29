Instead of going to shopping malls and indoor play areas, there are still a few outdoor spots that residents can visit during these hot and humid days
Three roads will now have paid parking, authorities said early Saturday morning.
Parking fees is set to be implemented on these major roads from Saturday, June 29, in order to regulate the limited parking spaces and to prevent the arbitrary use of the spots.
These roads lead to locations that many residents frequent – including Al Safeer Mall, Al Ittihad Mosque and a number of popular hypermarkets and supermarkets.
Ajman Municipality has informed residents and visitors of the change on the following:
Take a look at the exact locations of the roads in the maps below:
Earlier this month, after a successful IPO, Parkin Company secured a deal to operate and manage over 7,000 parking spaces across Dubai, making parking in those areas paid. The new developer-owned parking locations will be operational from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and is set to be implemented from July-end.
