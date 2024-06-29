Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 1:54 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 10:31 PM

Three roads will now have paid parking, authorities said early Saturday morning.

Parking fees is set to be implemented on these major roads from Saturday, June 29, in order to regulate the limited parking spaces and to prevent the arbitrary use of the spots.

These roads lead to locations that many residents frequent – including Al Safeer Mall, Al Ittihad Mosque and a number of popular hypermarkets and supermarkets.

Ajman Municipality has informed residents and visitors of the change on the following:

Ajman Ring Road

College Street

Imam Al -Shafi'i Street